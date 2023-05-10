Ex Nigerian Minister Nabbed For Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained former minister of power, Sale Mamman over his connection with an alleged N22 billion fraud.

According to the Cable, Mamman who was minister under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2021, was arrested at wee hours of Wednesday and is being detained at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

The arrest is connected to investigations into alleged corruption in the execution of some power projects.

The former minister was accused of conspiring with staff of the ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects to divert N22 billion and share among themselves.

The investigations uncovered properties in Nigeria and overseas allegedly linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and dollars have reportedly been recovered.