Presidential Tribunal Adjourns Peter Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu Till May 17

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has adjourned the petition of the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, till Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Naija News reports that the tribunal panel of judges gave the ruling on Wednesday during the hearing of LP and Obi’s petition challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Earlier, the lead counsel to LP and Peter Obi, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), stated that since there are outstanding processes yet to be filed, it would be better to adjourn the case to Wednesday in order for the tribunal to start properly and to enable all non-contentious processes to be filed.

Uzoukwu added that the adjournment would be ripe for hearing so as to ensure no party delays any further and would be able to start properly.

Lawyers to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); Tinubu and Shettima, Wole Olanipekun (SAN); APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) have all confirmed that the agreement has been reached to harmonise on documents to be allowed for the main hearing.

Counsels to the APC and Tinubu said they need Monday and Tuesday to file all replies and ensure everything is ready for abduction.

Following the adoption of the motion, the judges adjourned the hearing of the petition to Wednesday, 17th May 2023.

One of the judges further commented that the streamlining of documents by the parties would make the court a whole lot faster and easier and thanked all parties for coming to this conclusion.

He further stated that the streamlining of the documents will help conclude the court case much earlier than expected.