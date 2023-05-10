BREAKING: Oyetola Reacts To Adeleke’s Supreme Court Victory

Former Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court which upheld the election of Senator Ademola Adeleke as Governor of the State.

Naija News earlier reported that the apex court on Tuesday affirmed Adeleke, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election, as the Osun Governor.

The five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Adeleke as governor of Osun state.

In the judgement read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that Oyetola failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of overvoting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

Reacting in a statement he personally signed, Oyetola said although the verdict of the Apex Court was against the wish of his party’s members and supporters, he accepted it in the interest of peace and development of the State.

He said: “We strongly believe we presented a good case before the Supreme Court but the Court thought otherwise and has given its verdict. While the outcome is against our wish and that of our party members and supporters, we are all bound to accept it as law-abiding citizens.

“To our members and supporters across the State, I urge you all to accept the verdict of the Court and move on. The present situation is a win-win for us. It’s both a loss and victory rolled into one. While we lost Osun technically, we gained Nigeria.”

Oyetola asked members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters not to feel sad and depressed over the decision of the Court.

The former governor encouraged them to brace up for the tasks ahead of the party.

He also appreciated the leadership of the party in the State and at the national level for their commitment and support throughout the period of the legal tussle.

Oyetola said: “I remain committed to the growth and development of Osun. I will therefore continue to work with well-meaning citizens of Osun, associations and institutions to facilitate development to our dear State. Similarly, I urge all citizens of Osun to continue to exhibit the Omoluabi ethos and uphold the dreams of our forebears for the State, irrespective of party affiliations.

“To the Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. While I pray for your tenure to be prosperous for our people and the State, I urge you to focus on delivery of good governance.

“Politics aside, time has come to let you know that the interest of the masses must be most paramount without any restriction or discrimination whether based on political persuasion, creed or religion. Whatever personal differences we have must give way to the advancement of our great State. The security of Osun people must be guaranteed regardless of their religious and political affiliations. I pray for peace and progress in your tenure.”