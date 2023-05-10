10th NASS: Wase, Others Storm APC National Secretariat

The Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Idris Wase on Wednesday afternoon stormed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a few fellow contestants for the 10th Assembly House of Reps speakership position.

Wase’s visit to the secretariat is coming amidst the controversy around the zoning template for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News had earlier reported that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party on Monday released a zoning template.

The NWC of the party in a document issued at the end of the NWC meeting in Abuja on Monday indicated that the Senate President would come from the South-South and specifically, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom).

Others are Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano). Speaker, House of Representatives North West-Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna).

Deputy Speaker South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia).

Wase’s convoy on Wednesday arrived at the party house around mid-day and proceeded directly to the office of the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Some aspirants contesting for the office of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker have vowed to battle out with the preferred candidates of the President-elect.

The inauguration of the 10th National Assembly is expected to hold in June, 2023.