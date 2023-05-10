Atletico Madrid Stun Rasheedat Ajibade During Mother’s Day

Super Falcons star, Rasheedat Ajibade was moved to tears as Spanish team, Atletico Madrid Femenina, reconnected her with her mother, Ajoke in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Ajibade has had a lot of on-field success since joining Atletico from Norway’s Avaldsnes, leading the squad to triumphs in the Supercopa Femenina and the Trofeo Ramon de Carranza.

The 23-year-old has made 26 league appearances this season and has eight goals and one assist.

To appreciate her efforts so far during the 2023 Mother’s Day, the club decided to bring her mother to her without informing her ahead.

Ajibade appears visibly surprised in a video that was uploaded on the team’s Twitter page as her mother walked into the studio where the Super Falcons player was having an interview.

When she saw her mother, Ajibade lost control of her emotions and started to sob hysterically before going to give her a heartfelt hug.

🇳🇬 Ajoke Aramide Ajibade viajó por primera vez a España y vio marcar con la rojiblanca a @Rasheedat08, cuyo gol tuvo la dedicatoria más especial posible 🥰@RiaFinancial | #RiaMoneyTransfer pic.twitter.com/03eGJpWcBb — Atlético de Madrid Femenino (@AtletiFemenino) May 8, 2023

Afterward, Rasheedat Ajibade said, “I didn’t expect to see her, so I was so surprised and I think it is a great moment for me. It’s like no way, ‘am I dreaming or is this the spirit of my mother?”

To top up her joy, Ajibade’s mother watched one of the club’s games in which the Super Falcons star scored a goal in the presence of her August visitor.

On the experience of playing and scoring in the presence of her mother for the first time in her career, Ajibade said, “It was an emotional game for me. I think this is going to live in my heart forever because it is the first time my mom comes to the field to watch me play football. And I was so happy that I could set a goal for her. It’s so special.”

She added, “My mom means a lot to me. My mom is life to me. My mom is everything I have today. I want to always make her proud. I’m happy that today I can make her proud.”