18 Days To Tenure End, Umahi Swears In New Commissioners

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has appointed four new commissioners to his cabinet, less than three weeks to the end of his administration.

Naija News reports that the commissioners were sworn in on Tuesday at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital.

In a statement made available by the state government, the new commissioners are Enekwachi Akpa, Emeka Nwode, Obianuju Aloh, and Uchenna Nwankpuma.

The statement said Akpa was the former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters, and Rural Development, while Aloh was the former SSA to the Governor on Aviation and Technology.

It added that Nwode was the former SSA to the Governor on Legal Matters, and Nwankpuma was the former SA to the Governor on Projects.

The governor charged the newly sworn-in commissioners to use the little opportunity available to them to leave a legacy in their services to the state and humanity.

The statement also disclosed that the governor inaugurated Committee members for the May 29 handover.

