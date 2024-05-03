Lagos-Calabar Coastal Project: Landmark Begins Issuing Refunds To Customers Amid Demolition

The management of Landmark Resort Beach has begun the process of refunding customers who were affected by the recent demolition of portions of its properties by the Federal Government.

The parent company of Landmark Resort, Landmark Africa, disclosed this on Friday via a post on its X handle.

The company thanked customers for their patience but warned that refund processing may be delayed due to high request volume.

It said: “Dear Landmark Citizens, we would like to assure you all that we have started issuing refunds to those who requested a refund of their money on the Landmark Citizen App.

“Please be patient with us, due to the volume of requests, this process will take some time. Be rest assured that all refund requests will be processed. Thank you all for your support and patience.“

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has stated that the Group Chief Executive Officer and founder of The Landmark Group, Paul Onwuanibe, has no grounds to claim compensation from the Federal Government following the demolition activities related to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Naija News reports that the minister made this statement during a press briefing at the ongoing demolition of properties along the coastline in preparation for the major infrastructure project.

The Federal Government’s initiative involves clearing properties along the shoreline, significantly impacting areas around the Landmark Beach owned by The Landmark Group.

Despite the proximity of these demolitions to Landmark’s properties, Minister Umahi clarified that the structures owned by The Landmark Group were deliberately spared from demolition.

Explaining the government’s position, Umahi emphasized that since the beach is situated within the designated right-of-way, 15 meters from the shoreline, it does not qualify for any claims.