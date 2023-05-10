10th NASS Leadership: APC Zoning Arrangment Not Our Concern – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the zoning of principal offices of the 10th National Assembly by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News recalls that the APC had on Monday zoned the Senate Presidency position to the South-South (Godswill Akpabio), Deputy Senate President to North-West (Jibrin Barau), Speakership to North-West (Tajudeen Abbas) and Deputy Speaker to South-East (Benjamin Kalu).

Reacting in an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the zoning arrangement was an internal affair of the ruling party.

Ologungaba, however, added that the PDP is keeping its planned response to the APC’s zoning arrangement close to its chest.

He said, “I’m not a member of the other party, what they decide to do in this case is their business, we will do our own.”

Also speaking, a PDP chieftain stated that the party is trying to first put its house in order before making its stand on the issue public.

He said, “Our party is just being tactical the truth is we need to get our acts together to avert a repeat of what happened during the last elections in some states where some of our leaders especially governors worked against the interest of the party.

“Some of the alliances formed by some of the G-5 governors with the ruling party are still active and May come into play a lot of consultations are ongoing.”