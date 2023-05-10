10th Assembly: Tajudeen Abbas, Kalu Visit Obasanjo

The lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State in the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and the lawmaker representing Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State, Benjamin Kalu on Tuesday visited former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Abbas and Kalu’s meeting with Obasanjo is coming after their endorsement for the position of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Naija News had earlier reported that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) nominated Abbas and Kalu for the principal positions.

There have been speculations that Abbas and Kalu have the support of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Their nomination, however, has met opposition with members of the opposition parties moving to present a candidate to battle it out with Kalu and Abbas.

See pictures of their meeting below:

Tinubu Meets With Abbas, Kalu, APC ‘Anointed Candidates’ For House Of Reps Leadership

The President-elect, Tinubu on Tuesday also met with the preferred candidates of the APC for the Speakership and Deputy Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives.

Tinubu met with Abbas and Kalu when members of the Joint Task Group of the House of Representatives presented the candidates to him.