Tinubu To Escape 10th NASS Zoning Drama, May Travel Out

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu may travel out of Nigeria at any moment.

This was confirmed to Leadership on Mondag night by the former Lagos State governor spokesperson, Tunde Rahmon.

He said “The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may travel out. But definitely not tomorrow.”

According to the platform, Tinubu is reportedly running away from all the drama about the zoning of leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has said that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu instructed him to step down for Senator Godswill Akpabio in the race for the 10th National Assembly presidency.

Umahi said that he decided to obey the President-elect because he does not want to be a clog in the wheel of his progress.

Umahi made the disclosure on Monday at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke, Ebonyi State, while answering questions from newsmen on arrival to the state from Abuja.

He noted that it was an honour to be invited to dialogue with the President-elect concerning the senate.

The Governor stated that he discussed the issue of his senate presidency bid with Tinubu and had to accept his request in the interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the South East zone.