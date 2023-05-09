‘Peter Obi Will Be The First Man To Have His ‘Stolen Mandate’ Returned’ – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has described the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the just concluded election as a man of destiny.

Naija News reports that the ‘Nwata Miss’ crooner stated this in a post via Twitter on Tuesday.

The political activist listed the exceptional qualities of the former Anambra State governor in the political space.

He further expressed optimism that Peter Obi will reclaim his ‘stolen presidential mandate’ just as he did his ‘stolen gubernatorial mandate” in Anambra.

He wrote, “The first Man in Nigeria’s history to have his stolen Gubernatorial mandate returned back to him not ONCE but THRICE.

“The first Man to change the Gubernatorial electoral time schedule in Nigeria.

“The first man that candidates of the opposition parties used his pictures and his “Obidient” slogan to aid their campaign.

“The first Man to contest for Presidency under an unknown party and win against an evil corrupt twin establishment PDAPC without the backing of any serving Politician.

“And now, Soon to be the first man to have his stolen Presidential mandate returned to him

“I present to you the man of Destiny.

“His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi.”