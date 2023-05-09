Osun: Adeleke, Oyetola Hopeful As Supreme Court Rules Today

The Osun State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), today (Tuesday) anticipates victory in the Supreme Court’s decision on the winner of the 2022 governorship election.

The PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, originally won the election with 403,371 votes, while the candidate of the APC, Adegboyega Oyetola, got 375,027 votes.

Oyetola, however, rejected the declaration of Adeleke as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and headed for the tribunal.

Justice Tertse Kume-led tribunal in its judgment on January 27, 2023, annulled Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola the winner of the poll.

However, a minority judgment by Justice B. Ogbuli affirmed Adeleke as the winner of the poll.

Adeleke and the PDP who were displeased by the ruling headed for the Court of Appeal, which on March 24 nullified the tribunal judgment and returned Adeleke as the winner.

Oyetola and APC following the ruling of the Court of Appeal, approached the Supreme Court to express their displeasure.

The Osun APC spokesperson, Kola Olabisi who spoke with Punch on the expectation of the party said APC is expecting victory.

Olabisi said, “We are hoping for the best because of our watertight case. Everybody should go about their business. There should be no room for any form of crisis.”

The Osun PDP Director of Media, Oladele Olabamiji speaking on his party’s expectations said, “We are positive as usual, we are expecting nothing but justice to uphold the judgment of the appeal court which upheld the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke. We believe and trust in God.”