Bandits Release Three Kebbi College Girls

Bandit terrorists have released three of the remaining seven abducted female students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.

Naija News understands that those released are Elizabeth Ogechi Nwafor, Esther Sunday and Aliya Abubakar.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the forum of parents of the kidnap victims, Malam Salim Kaoje.

Kaoje stated that the newly released College girls arrived the State on Monday afternoon.

“Yes they released three of the school girls to us on Sunday evening. They are already with the State Government,” he said.

He, however, did not disclose whether any ransom was paid for their release.

Recall that 96 of the FGC, Birnin Yauri, were abducted when the school was attacked on June 17, 2021.

Four of the girls; Bilha Musa, Faiza Ahmed, Rahma Abdullahi and Hafsa Murtala were released by the notorious bandit leader, Dogo Gide, last month.