10th NASS: Betara Declares For Speakership, Despite APC’s Zoning 

As more controversies trail the zoning arrangements of All Progressive Congress (APC), the member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno, Muktar Betara Aliyu, has officially declared his bid to run for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that Betara, who is the incumbent Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, made his intentions known despite the zoning arrangement of the ruling APC.

It was gathered that Betara officially declared his bid to contest for the seat on Monday at the Transcorp Hilton hotel.

The lawmaker was said to be flanked by fellow contestants such as Rep. Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker, Rep Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the Leader of the House, Rep Sani Jaji and Rep. Tunji Olawuyi.

Others present at the venue in solidarity was the Niger Governor-elect, Rep Umaru Bago, who is a serving lawmaker and a close ally of Betara.

His declaration is coming barely 24 hours after the APC disclosed its zoning arrangement.

It would be recalled that the APC National Working Committee on Monday officially zoned the position of the speaker to the North-West, while the Deputy Speaker was zoned to the South-East.

Meanwhile, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen (APC-Kaduna) was chosen to succeed Femi Gbajabiamila in the 10th assembly while Rep Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) was chosen as the Deputy Speaker.

Reacting to this development at his declaration, Betara pledged to go ahead to contest regardless of the zoning.

He said it was a surprise to him when Gbajabiamila nominated Abass when many other members had indicated interest in the position.

“If today, the deputy speaker of the house is contesting, the chairman of the appropriation committee is contesting, the majority leader is contesting, then who’s closer (in rank) to the speaker,” he queried.