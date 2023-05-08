Tribunal: Buhari’s Aide Reacts As Party Withdraws Petition Against Tinubu

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communications, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the decision of the Action Alliance (AA) to withdraw its petition against the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls on Monday, April 8, 2023, Action Alliance (AA) announced the withdrawal of its petition against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

AA did not give full details on the reason for withdrawing its suit.

Announcing the withdrawal of the petition, the leader of the party’s legal team, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), said the action followed the decision of his client not to continue with the case.

Thereafter, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal struck out the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) against the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election.

In his ruling, the presiding justice, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, held that the dismissal was in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Reacting to the development, Ahmad described it as a good decision.

Taking to his Twitter account on Monday, he wrote: “The Action Alliance party withdrew its petition against the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, today at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja. Good decision!”