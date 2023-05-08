Presidential Tribunal Dismisses Action Alliance’s Petition Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has struck out the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) against the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election.

Naija News earlier reported that the party had withdrawn its petition marked: CA/PEPC/01/2023 against Tinubu’s victory at the pre-hearing session of the tribunal on Monday.

Announcing the withdrawal of the petition, the leader of the legal team of the party, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), said the action followed the decision of his client not to continue with the case.

However, after declaring the intention of the Action Alliance to withdraw the petition, none of the representatives of the other parties expressed opposition to the move.

The AA’s presidential candidate, David Okonigbuan, had brought the petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, Tinubu, and Hamza Al Mustapha, challenging his exclusion from the election.

In the petition, Okonigbuan stated that the party also fielded Al-Mustapha as the presidential candidate who was listed by INEC.

In his ruling, the presiding justice, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, held that the dismissal was in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The court has moved to the petition by the Action Peoples Party (APP), marked: CA/PEPC/02/2023.