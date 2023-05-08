Party Withdraws Petition Against Tinubu At Presidential Election Tribunal

On Monday, April 8, 2023, Action Alliance (AA) announced the withdrawal of its petition against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal commenced the pre-hearing of the cases against the President-elect today in Abuja.

AA did not give full details on the reason for withdrawing its suit.

Announcing the withdrawal of the petition, the leader of the party’s legal team, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), said the action followed the decision of his client not to continue with the case.

However, after declaring the intention of the Action Alliance to withdraw the petition, none of the representatives of the other parties expressed opposition to the move.