Supreme Court To Hear Oyetola Vs Adeleke Governorship Election Case Today

Today, a panel of the Supreme Court will hear the appeal of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Adegboyega Oyetola against the victory of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke in the July 16, 2022, Osun governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initially declared Adeleke the winner. However, on January 27, 2023, a tribunal panel led by Justice Tertse Kume annulled Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola the winner, causing a significant stir in the political landscape.

In response, an Appeal Court panel led by Justice Mohammed Shaibu overruled the tribunal’s decision on March 24, reinstating Adeleke’s victory and adding further complexity to the case.

Adoption of Final Written Addresses and Cross-Appeal

Following Oyetola’s appeal to the Supreme Court, the case has been scheduled for the adoption of final written addresses by the involved parties today. This process involves both sides presenting their final arguments and evidence to the court.

Hasim Abioye, one of the lawyers representing Adeleke, confirmed that the Supreme Court has listed the case for the adoption of addresses. Abioye explained that the hearing will also involve a cross-appeal by their team. The cross-appeal focuses on two key aspects: the legitimacy of exhibit BVR, a document relied upon by the APC, and the validity of the tribunal judgment itself.

The exhibit BVR issue revolves around a discrepancy in the dates on the certified true copy and the receipt. Adeleke’s team argues that this discrepancy undermines the legitimacy of the document. The cross-appeal also questions the co-authorship and validity of the tribunal judgment that initially annulled Adeleke’s victory.