Shehu Sani Reveals How Presidential Election Petitions Can Be Decided Within One Week

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has suggested how the Presidential Election Tribunal can decide the petitions filed before it within one week.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Sani said the tribunal should give the opposition parties and the ruling party one day each to present their cases and defence.

He added that the tribunal should give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) one day to defend its conduct during the last presidential election.

Sani said the tribunal should tell all three parties to swear in other to ascertain the truth, adding that the petitions will be decided by Friday if the presidential election petitions were taken to Customary or Sharia court.

He wrote: “Give the opposition one day to present their case. Give the ruling party one day to defend themselves. Give INEC one day to defend themselves.

“Demand for Inec portal result. Tell all three to swear. If this Presidential case is taken to Customary or Sharia court today justice will be done by Friday.Shikenan.”

Naija News reports that the presidential election petition tribunal, on Monday, commenced proceedings in Abuja.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi are challenging the declaration of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

Atiku is asking the court, amongst others, to order the electoral body to conduct a fresh election following alleged irregularities at polling units during the presidential poll.

On his part, Obi said that Tinubu failed to win the majority of lawful votes and was unable to garner one-quarter of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).