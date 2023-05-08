Shehu Sani Reacts As Onanuga Shares Photo Of Peter Obi Purportedly Sleeping In Court

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to a claim that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, slept during the hearing at the election petition tribunal in Abuja today.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bayo Onanuga, shared a photo of Peter Obi, alleging he was sleeping at the court.

According to Onanuga, he suspects that the former Anambra State is already getting tired.

He wrote on Twitter, “Peter Obi caught sleeping in court at the hearing of his petition against President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja. The man is already getting tired, I suspect.”

Reacting to the post, Shehu Sani urged Onanuga to avoid defaming Peter Obi saying he was not sleeping but meditating and thinking at the same time.

He wrote: “Bro Bayo,don’t defame my client,He is not sleeping,he is meditating & thinking at the same time”

Peter Obi States Position On Tussle For 10th NASS Leadership

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has spoken on the ongoing leadership tussle of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the former Anambra State Governor refused to tell the LP’s caucus to back any particular aspirant for the leadership position.

Speaking at a meeting with elected lawmakers on the platform of LP in Abuja on Saturday, Peter Obi instead directed the lawmakers-elect to exercise their discretion.

He advised them to support their preferred aspirants as a group, adding that such moves would enhance their bargaining power.