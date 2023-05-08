Peter Obi States Position On Tussle For 10th NASS Leadership, Directs Labour Party Caucus

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just-concluded polls, Peter Obi, has spoken on the ongoing leadership tussle of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the former Anambra State Governor refused to tell the LP’s caucus to back any particular aspirant for the leadership position.

Speaking at a meeting with elected lawmakers on the platform of LP in Abuja on Saturday, Peter Obi instead directed the lawmakers-elect to exercise their discretion.

He advised them to support their preferred aspirants as a group, adding that such moves would enhance their bargaining power.

It was gathered that 35 Reps-elect and seven senator-elect on the platform of LP were present at the forum.

During the meeting, the LP caucus of the House of Representatives elected Hon. Victor Afam Ogene of Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State as leader of the caucus in the House.

A source told Leadership, “We met at K-Class at Wuse in Abuja, on Saturday to elect our leader and discuss the LP position on the leadership of the House of Representatives.

“Surprisingly, H. E. Peter Obi said he was not concerned about the direction when we asked him to show us the way.

“He said we are free to decide on our own, but he advised that we should do it together, we should be cohesive. We said we will gain more than when we are scattered.”