Peter Obi Visits Wole Soyinka, Discusses Future Of Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi visited Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Sunday.

In a series of tweets via his official Twitter page, Obi described the meeting as enriching and said they had a useful discussion.

Naija News recalls that some of Obi’s supporters had criticized Prof. Soyinka for his comments in an interview.

However, Obi sought to reconcile with the esteemed literary figure during their visit.

Obi praised Soyinka for his commitment to justice and equity in Nigeria and said they discussed their aspirations for a better and more inclusive country.

The presidential candidate also acknowledged the sacrifices Soyinka made fighting for the cause of the Igbos before the civil war.

He expressed appreciation for the opportunity to clear any misconceptions about their relationship.

Obi said, “Today (Sunday) I visited one of Nigeria’s most revered figures and an international literary icon, Prof Wole Soyinka. Prof Soyinka has been my father whom I hold in very esteem for what he has achieved and stands for in the struggle for a better Nigeria. His reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in our society has been legendary and we will never ignore them.

“I had a very useful and enriching discussion about his aspirations for a better and greater Nigeria, and he shared a lot with me about his dream for a greater, and more inclusive Nigeria.

“I reminded the Nobel laureate of the huge price he paid just before the outbreak of civil war, fighting for the cause of the Igbos. I cherish this Sunday visit which was intended to erase the needless misconceptions about the relationship between the great icon and the obidient family.”