Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal Issues Warning To All Parties Ahead Of Hearing Proper 

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has cautioned all parties involved in the presidential election portion ahead of hearing proper.

The tribunal said it would not accept any technicalities or sensational comments from lawyers to petitioners in the hearing.

Naija News reports that the tribunal on Monday held its inaugural session, a legal ritual that precedes the actual hearing of petitions seeking to nullify the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

At today’s hearing, a five-member panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal that will hear and determine all the five petitions challenging the declaration of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubi as the winner of the presidential election, were revealed.

It was gathered that the Presiding Justice, Haruna Tsammani urged lawyers representing all the petitioners to avoid sensational comments.

Justice Tsammani said the court would not tolerate time-wasting tactics and technicalities.

He submitted that “As we commence hearing of the petitions, let us avoid making sensational comments. Let us consider the safety and interest of the country, that is paramount.

“We should avoid unnecessary time-wasting applications and objections so that we can look at substance of the case rather than unnecessary technicalities.

“Let us corporate with each other so that everyone will be satisfied that justice has been done”.

Other members of the panel include Justice Stephen Adah (PJ Asaba Division), Justice Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf (Asaba Division), Justice Boluokuromo Ugo (Kano Division), as well as Justice Abba Mohammed (Ibadan Division)