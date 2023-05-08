May 29: All Nigerian Politicians Should Be Sworn Into Power With Ogun And Amadioha – Ohanaeze Chieftain

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu has suggested that politicians should be sworn into power using African deities like Amadioha and Ogun.

Ohanaeze chieftain noted that using African deities would prevent the politicians from looting funds while in office.

He stated this during a chat with Daily Post.

Ibegbu urged the National Assembly to enact laws that would permit politicians to be sworn in using African deities.

According to Ibegbu: “I advocate that all political office holders in Nigeria be sworn into office using Africa Oaths with our deities.

“Politicians are no longer afraid of the Bible and Koran and should be sworn in with African deities to instil fear and honesty in them. Unless this is done, our politicians will continue to loot us dry and mess up our lives.

“Politicians should swear with Amadioha, Ogun, Chockonoze, they will think twice before looting our patrimony. We, therefore, call on the National Assembly to pass a law to that effect immediately.”

Speaking further, the political analyst also called for the abolition of security votes, adding that the “immunity clause and full-time national and state legislature, at Nigeria’s cost is inhumane and outrageous.