Former Senate President, Reportedly Loses Wife

Nigeria’s former Senate President, Ken Nnamani has reportedly lost his wife, Jane Nnamani.

Naija News learnt that Jane died over the weekend in her early 60s after minor surgery in Enugu state.

According to DailyPost, Nnamani’s wife passed on at a time her husband is reportedly out of the country.

He is said to have travelled to the United States.

Senator Nnamani is yet to make an official announcement on the development.

Former Senate President’s Corpse Abandoned In London

Meanwhile, the remains of the Senate President in the Second Republic (1979-1983), Joseph Wayas have reportedly been abandoned in a London hospital.

Wayas died in December 2021 at a London hospital, following a lingering illness, which some family members attributed to poverty.

Family sources that spoke with Daily Trust revealed that they can not cope with maintaining the body of Wayas due to a lack of financial help.

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade in December 2021 had inaugurated an expanded funeral committee.

This was after the state government had mandated the then commissioner for health, Dr Betta Edu to oversee his health management in London.

The state government was said to have released some funds to the funeral committee headed by two-time Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi.