Davido Goes Spiritual As Supreme Court Set To Rule On Petition Challenging Uncle’s Victory

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has prayed to God to help the Supreme Court act rightly regarding the petition challenging his uncle’s victory.

Naija News reports that Davido in a post via his Twitter handle expressed optimism that the judiciary will affirm the victory of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

He wrote: “Osun State Election Petition hearing comes up at the Supreme Court. We look forward to the judicial affirmation of @AAdeleke_01 (The people’s) mandate. The hardest part is done, winning a free and fair Election. May God let the court do the right thing.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has picked a date to deliver judgment on the 2022 Osun governorship election in the appeal filed by former Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Naija News reports the apex court has fixed judgment for 2 pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court announced the time and date for judgment after taking arguments from lawyers to parties on Monday.

Oyetola in his suit before the apex court is seeking the reversal of the March 25 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which affirmed Adeleke’s victory in the 16th July 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

The Appeal Court had, in its judgement, set aside an earlier judgment by the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which ruled in favour of Oyetola and sacked Adeleke.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initially declared Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.