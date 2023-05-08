Adeleke vs Oyetola: Supreme Court Makes Fresh Pronouncement On Osun Governorship Election

The Supreme Court has picked a date to deliver judgment on the 2022 Osun governorship election in the appeal filed by former Governor, Gboyega Oyetola against the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Naija News reports the apex court has fixed judgment for 2 pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court announced the time and date for judgment after taking arguments from lawyers to parties on Monday.

Oyetola in his suit before the apex court is seeking the reversal of the March 25 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which affirmed Adeleke’s victory in the 16th July 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

The Appeal Court had, in its judgement, set aside an earlier judgment by the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which ruled in favour of Oyetola and sacked Adeleke.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initially declared Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

However, on January 27, 2023, a tribunal panel led by Justice Tertse Kume annulled Adeleke’s victory and declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner, causing a significant stir in the political landscape.

In response, an Appeal Court panel led by Justice Mohammed Shaibu overruled the tribunal’s decision on March 24, reinstating Adeleke’s victory and adding further complexity to the case.

The expected Supreme Court judgment on Tuesday will lay the matter of the authentic Governor of Osun State to rest.