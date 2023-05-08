Presidential Tribunal To Take PDP, APM’s Petition On Tuesday

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja on Monday commencesd the pre-hearing stage for the petitions challenging the February 25 presidential election results.

The likes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and APM are challenging the declaration of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner, with 8,794,726 votes.

Obi, Atiku, however, expressed their grievance following the declaration of the electoral body, prompting them to file a petition before the tribunal.

Meanwhile, APM, in its petition, joined INEC, APC, Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and Kabir Masari, who stood as a vice-presidential placeholder during the primaries before he was substituted with Mr Shettima.

APM is challenging the outcome of the presidential election on the grounds of alleged substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws as well as the INEC guidelines.

Atiku and the PDP on their part in a 66-page petition request the tribunal to declare him the election winner or order a new one.

The former vice president is contesting the results based on various allegations, including irregularities in the voting process and discrepancies in the vote tally.

The presiding Judge, Justice Haruna Tsammani on Monday declared that the petition of APM and PDP will be heard on Tuesday.