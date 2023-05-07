What My Ex Did To Me During A Fierce Argument- Nigerian Singer Spills

Popular Nigerian singer, Lekan Osifeso Jnr, better known as Lojay, has recounted his experience in a toxic relationship.

Lojay while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of the On The Radar podcast disclosed that his ex stabbed him with a fork, and smashed his head with a kettle during a fierce altercation.

He said he was trying to make their relationship work, but tension escalated between him and his ex which led to a physical altercation.

He said: “It was just like a really rough time in our relationship and things were just running out of control. It had become really toxic for both of us. But we were trying to make it [the relationship] work.

“On a particular day, we had an argument. It got heated and I tried to leave the room, then she was like, I’m not going to leave the room. She locked the door and put the keys away.



“And I was trying to reach the door again. No, I think she was trying to lock the door and I tried to grab her. I was holding her from the back like, stop, stop! Next thing, she stabbed me on my chest. I was trying to process the shock and then she tried to stab me again and I blocked it with my hand.

“That same day, my head got smashed with a kettle. She smashed my head with a kettle after stabbing me. I couldn’t leave because she locked the doors and tossed the keys.”

Lojay advised fans to always walk away once they discover that their partners are too aggressive.