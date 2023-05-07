Tinubu Bound To Take Some Tough Decisions – Keyamo

The spokesman of the dissolved All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, said the incoming Bola Tinubu government is bound to take some tough decisions which will revive the ailing economy.

Keyamo was reacting to concerns raised regarding Tinubu’s May Day speech in which he said his government will require to take tough and hard decisions in the interest of Nigerians and workers.

Tinubu had said: “The days ahead will, however, demand better understanding and cooperation from all sides, because leadership will require that we take tough and hard decisions so that our people and all Nigerian workers can live more abundantly.”

Speaking with The Punch, Keyamo stated that no serious government would come to power without thinking of how best to take some tough decisions that will help the economy.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, however, said it was too early for Nigerians to start raising fears concerning the tough decisions that Tinubu plans to take after he comes to power.

While stating that the people had agreed that fuel subsidy must go, Keyamo gave an assurance that the incoming administration would ameliorate the pains of Nigerians.

The minister, however, said there would be palliative measures to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians and the economy.

He said: “I can assure you that petrol subsidy will not survive under the Asiwaju government. It will have to go. But the other details, I cannot immediately confirm. The details of what he said will be released not long after he takes the oath of office.

“Palliative measures, of course, are certain. They will be worked out. There will be consideration for workers and certain decisions that will have to be taken to ameliorate the effect on them.

“If we remove subsidy and free up funds, we can easily reschedule our debts very well. It will also allow us to get very good debt repayment schedules.”

Naija News learned that the president-elect is set to take some tough decisions such as the sale of some government assets, merging of some Ministries, Departments, and agencies of the Federal Government, and reforming the Civil Service.

Other decisions are the removal of the controversial fuel subsidy, job cuts, the introduction of higher taxes, and the privatization of public corporations.