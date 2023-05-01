President-Elect Tinubu Pledges Living Wage for Nigerian Workers

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s President-elect, pledges to provide more than a minimum wage to Nigerian workers, offering a “living wage” to improve their quality of life. He made this promise in a statement issued in Abuja during this year’s Workers’ Day celebration.

Tinubu stated, “In the Nigeria I shall have the honour and privilege to lead from May 29, workers will have more than a minimum wage. You will have a living wage to have a decent life and provide for your families.”

A History of Workers’ Struggles and Achievements

The President-elect highlighted the significant role played by the Nigerian labor movement throughout history, particularly in the struggle for independence and the restoration of democracy. Tinubu emphasized the importance of this collaboration between workers, nationalists, and pro-democracy activists in Nigeria’s progress.

He said, “Since 1945 when the railway workers and 16 other public service unions led the first general strike to demand better wages as a result of rising cost of living, the labour movement in Nigeria has always fought on the side of the masses of our country.”

Reaffirming Commitment to Workers and Social Justice

Tinubu reassured workers that they would find a dependable ally in him in the fight for social and economic justice for all Nigerians, including working people. He extended a hand of friendship to Nigerian workers through the two central labor unions – Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

The President-elect emphasized, “In me you will find a dependable ally and co-labourer in the fight for social and economic justice for all Nigerians, including all the working people.”

Plans for Better Welfare and Working Conditions

Tinubu outlined his plans for improved welfare and working conditions in his Renewed Hope Agenda for A Better Nigeria, which he described as a covenant born of a conviction that he is prepared to keep. He called upon Nigerian workers to join him in the fight against poverty, ignorance, disease, disunity, ethnic and religious hate, and other negative forces that threaten the stability and prosperity of the country.

He urged, “The days ahead will, however, demand better understanding and cooperation from all sides, because leadership will require that we take tough and hard decisions so that our people and all Nigerian workers can live more abundantly.”

This renewed commitment to workers’ welfare and the fight for social justice demonstrates Tinubu’s dedication to creating a better future for all Nigerians, with a focus on those who contribute to the nation’s growth and development through their hard work and dedication.