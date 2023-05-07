Tinubu May Sell Government Assets, Introduce Higher taxes, Others

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is reportedly set to sell some government assets in order to reduce the cost of governance and revive the ailing economy.

Naija News also learned that the president-elect is planning to merge some Ministries, Departments, and agencies of the Federal Government and reform the Civil Service as recommended by the Stephen Oronsaye panel’s report.

It was gathered that Tinubu is set to take other tough decisions such as the removal of the controversial fuel subsidy, job cuts, introduction of higher taxes, and the privatization of public corporations.

Speaking with The Punch, a highly placed source said Tinubu had been meeting with some of his trusted aides on steps to reposition the country and that one of them was to take a critical look at the Oronsaye report.

The source said, “The report has been gathering dust at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Nothing has been done to it.

“Even President Muhammadu Buhari, who promised to cut the cost of governance, couldn’t do anything about it. But the incoming government is likely to take a critical look at the report. You know he (Tinubu) is an accountant and he knows how to manage resources, increase revenue, and so forth.

“His meetings with trusted allies and those who are familiar with the economy will bring out the best for the country. He is not a novice in managing people and resources.

“So, I can conveniently tell you that some ministries are going to be merged. Nigeria should expect tough but meaningful decisions from the President-elect.”

Another source said the President-elect would appoint Nigerians from the Diaspora into his cabinet, which would likely not be populated by politicians as experienced under the outgoing government.

He said Tinubu had discussions with some Nigerians living outside the country during his recent travels, adding that the incoming President would appoint competent persons into positions.

“He (Tinubu) won’t give ministries to people to manage based on patronage alone. He must have recognised capacity and ability in you before you can be appointed into key positions. That is the hallmark of this man that Nigerians have given the leadership of the country,” the source added.