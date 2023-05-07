‘New Chapter Has Begun’ – Atiku Reacts To King Charles’ Coronation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated His Royal Majesty, King Charles III, on the occasion of his coronation as the King of the United Kingdom.

Naija News reports that King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla were officially crowned on Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey by Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The coronation which was watched by 14 million people across the world on BBC television, was attended by world leaders, their representatives, and notable icons across the world.

In a congratulatory message addressed to the newly crowned King, Atiku said the coronation marks a new chapter in the rich history of the United Kingdom as it ushers in a new era under the leadership of King Charles III.

Atiku said Nigerians celebrate the longstanding friendship and partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and the citizens look forward to further strengthening the ties that bind the two nations.

He wrote: “I extend my warmest congratulations to His Majesty King Charles III on the momentous occasion of his coronation. Today marks a new chapter in the rich history of the United Kingdom as it ushers in a new era under the leadership of King Charles III.

“We celebrate the longstanding friendship and partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and we look forward to further strengthening the ties that bind our two nations.

“Our shared commitment to democracy, human rights, and sustainable development provides a solid foundation for mutual growth and prosperity. As King Charles III embarks on his reign, we stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom and wish His Majesty a successful and fruitful tenure on the throne.

“May his reign be marked by wisdom, compassion, and a deep understanding of the diverse needs of his people and the global community. Long live King Charles III! Long live the friendship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.”