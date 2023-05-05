Atiku Visits Jeremiah Useni In Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has visited the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. General Jeremiah Useni.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, the former Vice President said he paid a courtesy call to Lt. General Useni at his residence in Maitama, Abuja.

Atiku also expressed his excitement about being the guest of the PDP chieftain and thanked him for the warm reception given to him and his entourage.

He wrote: “This afternoon, I paid a courtesy call to General Jeremiah Useni at his residence in Maitama. It was exciting being his guest. My team and I extend deep appreciation for the warm reception, Sir.”

World Press Freedom Day: Atiku Sends Message To Journalists

Meanwhile, the former Vice President has celebrated with the Nigerian Press on the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day.

In a lengthy post via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Atiku said the dedication and resilience of Nigerian journalists have continued to play a vital role in strengthening our democracy and empowering the nation.

He, however, commended the courageous reporters, editors, and all media professionals for their unwavering pursuit of honest journalism, even in the face of adversity.