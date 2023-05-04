Wold Press Freedom Day: Atiku Sends Message To Journalists

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has celebrated with the Nigerian Press on the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day.

In a lengthy post via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Atiku said the dedication and resilience of Nigerian journalists have continued to play a vital role in strengthening our democracy and empowering our nation.

He, however, commended the courageous reporters, editors, and all media professionals for their unwavering pursuit of honest journalism, even in the face of adversity.

He wrote: “On this special day, we celebrate the press in Nigeria, whose dedication and resilience continue to play a vital role in strengthening our democracy and empowering our nation. The work of journalists in Nigeria serves as the backbone of our society, ensuring transparency, accountability, and the free flow of information.

“To the courageous reporters, editors, photographers, and all media professionals in Nigeria, we applaud your unwavering pursuit of honest journalism, even in the face of adversity.

“As we commemorate World Press Freedom Day, let us all reaffirm our support for the Nigerian press and promote the values of freedom, democracy, and justice. We can build a brighter future for Nigeria, where an independent and vibrant press remains the cornerstone of our progress.”