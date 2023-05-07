10th NASS: ‘Condition Given To Akpabio For Tinubu’s Endorsement Emerge’

The race for leadership positions in Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly is reaching a climax.

There are reports that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu in a bid to settle for a consensus aspirant for the office of the Senate presented a condition before the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Sources that spoke with Vanguard disclosed that Tinubu directed Akpabio to attest to his popularity for the Senate presidency contest.

It was gathered that Tinubu asked Akpabio to convince him by producing 60 senators whom he had said had endorsed him for Senate President.

One of the sources revealed that Akpabio in his bid to convince Tinubu during the week trailed him to Rivers State.

Senator Akpabio spoke at a state banquet organized in honour of President-elect in Port Harcourt.

He used the opportunity to present the 41 senators-elect who joined him in showing their support for Tinubu.

Akpabio said: “They (senators-elect) are the ones that are going to evaluate your policies. They are the ones that are going to advise on a daily basis and they are the ones that are going to show you total loyalty to bring peace to Nigeria.

“Standing before you here are senators from NNPP, senators from Labour Party, senators from PDP, senators from YPP and senators from APC.

“Mr. President, we have 109 senators but 60 of us were supposed to be here tonight. We did not have enough aircraft to convey everyone.”

Meanwhile, sources said that what happened in Port Harcourt was choreography.

At the time of filing this report, it could not be ascertained if Akpabio’s display met the condition the president-elect had set for him to guarantee an endorsement.

Sources suggest that Tinubu may remain neutral in the leadership contests to avoid appearing biased, which could be counterproductive if his preferred candidates do not win.

Aspirants contesting for the position of Senate President include Senators Barau Jubrin, Orji Uzor Kalu, Sani Musa, Godswill Akpabio, Ali Ndume, Abdulaziz Yari, David Umahi, and Adams Oshiomhole. Umahi and Oshiomhole are newcomers to the Senate.