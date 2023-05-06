If You’re Not Ready To Accept Tinubu As President, Go To Court – Danbazau

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and one-time Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau has submitted that anybody who has issues with the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the Presient-elect of Nigeria is free to take up the matter in court.

The former COAS stated that Tinubu is ready to take over as the President of Nigeria once he is inaugurated on May 29, 2023.

He added that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already declared the former Lagos Governor as the winner of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria and anyone who feels otherwise is free to go to court.

He made the declaration while speaking with journalists after a visit to the president-elect at his residence in Abuja.

The former Minister said: “The elections had been conducted, INEC has already made pronouncements as to who won the election and that is settled, so anybody who has an issue over that right now must have gone to court so they should allow the court look into the issues itself, there should be non-interference on what they do but as far as we are concerned we have the president-elect and ready to take over.”

We Have Not Released Official Programme Of Events For Inauguration

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has debunked the viral programme of events for the May 29 presidential inauguration that is in circulation.

According to Mustapha, the authentic programme of events is yet to be made public and would not be released until May 18.

The SGF in a statement on Saturday signed by the director of information, Willie Bassey described the current programme of events in circulation as fake.