You Are Great Man And Great Men Face Challenges – Yul Edochie’s Second Wife Condoles Actor

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has consoled her husband, Yul Edochie following the death of his first son, Kambilichukwu.

Naija News recalls that Kambilichukwu, fell unconscious and was rushed to the clinic for medical attention but all efforts by the Doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive.

It was gathered that the boy developed a seizure while playing football with his colleagues in school and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive it.

The actor via his Instagram had thanked Nigerians for their show of support and love towards his family after the tragic incident.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday night, Judy consoled Yul Edochie, saying he’s a great man, adding that great men faces great challenges.

She wrote, “Ezedike, you’re a Great man. And Great men face great challenges. Your life is in God’s hands. Trust that he will lead you always. Remain strong.”

Recall that Yul Edochie has broken silence on the death of his son, Kambilichukwu, barely a month after the sudden death.

In a statement on Thursday, April 27, 2023, via his Instagr

am page, the thespian recounts his last moments with his son.

According to him, the late son made his mark for the 16 years he stayed on earth adding he cannot question God over the demise.

He wrote: “On that Wednesday morning, you came into my room, dressed up for school. You told me your school will be having inter-house sports on Friday and I promised you I’ll be there.

“You were so excited. You told me you won a gold medal in swimming. I congratulated you. We joked about your height, then you left for school in your ever-cheerful manner.

“And you never came back home again. I can’t question God. My dear son, just 16 years with us here on earth, but you made your mark.”