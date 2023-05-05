Premier League Matchday 35 Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

The Premier League matchday 35 will kick off on Saturday, May 6, with scintillating fixtures as the 2022-2023 season winds down.

To kick off the Saturday proceedings, there are four Premier League games scheduled to take place at the same kick-off time from 15:00 (3 PM WAT).

During the aforementioned time, struggling Chelsea will attempt to pick up themselves against another struggling club, Bournemouth away from home, and Manchester City will try to maintain their control of the title race by beating Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium.

Also, during the same time, Wolves will try to secure their stay in the Premier League by beating Aston Villa at home, and Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to reawake their hopes of finishing in the top four by beating Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

After those four thrilling encounters, all eyes will be on the game between the top four hopefuls, Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield at 17:30 (5:30 PM WAT).

On Sunday, there are two games for Premier League enthusiasts. The first one is between top four hopefuls, Newcastle United and title contenders Arsenal at St James Park. The must-win game for the Gunners will kick off at 16:30 (4:30 PM WAT).

After that, there will be action at the London Stadium between West Ham United and Manchester United. The game will kick off at 19:00 (7 PM WAT).

The Premier League matchday 35 will end on Monday, May 8 with three fixtures. At 15:00 (3 PM WAT), Leicester City will visit Fulham, at 17:30 (5:30 PM WAT), Brighton will host relegation-threatened Everton, and at 8 PM WAT, Nottingham Forest will host Southampton for the last game of the matchday 35.