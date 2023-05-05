‘He Was A Beacon Of Humility, Integrity’ – Atiku Pays Tribute To Yar’Adua

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has described the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as a beacon of humility and integrity.

Naija News reports that the late Yar’Adua was elected as president in 2007, succeeding former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who served for eight years.

However, Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010, and was succeeded by his vice president, Goodluck Jonathan.

In a post via his verified Twitter handle on Friday to mark 13 years since his death, the former Vice-President described the late Yar’Adua as a devoted leader and champion of democracy.

He said the deceased acknowledged that the election that brought him to power was flawed and his ability to strive for improvements in Nigeria’s electoral system speaks volumes about his character and his devotion to the nation.

Atiku stated that despite his illness, Yar’Adua fought for a better Nigeria and initiated a correcting process and setting a path for future leaders to follow.

He wrote: “President Yar’Adua was a beacon of humility and integrity, acknowledging the shortcomings of the very election that brought him to power in 2007. His ability to recognize and strive for improvements in Nigeria’s electoral system speaks volumes about his character and his devotion to the nation.

“Despite the illness that eventually claimed his life, president Yar’Adua continued to fight for a better Nigeria, initiating a correcting process and setting a path for future leaders to follow. His enduring legacy is a testament to his passion for democracy and justice.”