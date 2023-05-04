Wife Of Popular Nollywood Actor Cum Skit Maker Celebrates Him On His Birthday

The wife of Nollywood actor and skit maker, Nosa Rex, Deborah has taken to Instagram to celebrate him as he turns a year older.

Deborah in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday described the actor as the husband of youth, while reassuring him of her love.

Sharing a vibrant photo of the actor, Deborah wrote, “My baby! The husband of my youth! My Nosa! Your birthdays are one of the days you take out time, an excuse to yourself to relax and be happy, take calls, and read messages with a smile on your face.

“A day wey you no carry the word for head…and I’m happy that you are happy!! The world is celebrating a good man today! They call you Mr. CUM! For me, it’s a Caring, Understanding man. I appreciate you Nosa, you are a real vibe, and my happy mood.

“My chubby happy baby, who wan vex for you dey waste time naaaa your cheerful nature brightens up the room every time. My children’s best father. My sweet man!! God bless you!! May the Almighty God grant you long and useful life, many many years ahead in his shield.

“May your good heart keep opening doors for you. You shall reap the fruit of your labor. You shall continue to be God’s work in progress”.

Reacting to the lengthy note, the actor wrote; “Awww. Thanks so much my world best 😍❤️.”