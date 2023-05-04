Why Repentant Boko Haram Fighters Are Yet To Be Re-integrated Into Civilian Communities – Borno Govt

The Borno State government has explained why some repentant Boko Haram terrorists are yet to be released and re-integrated into the communities.

The state’s Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement, Mustapha Gubio, who gave the update narrated that the government and the United Nations Development Programme are still developing the best plan for reintegrating them permanently into their home communities.

He added that there is a need to get the process right so there won’t be reprisal attacks from the host communities who may still be hurting from the loss of human and domestic property inflicted on them by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Gubio stated that many communities offended by the ex-terrorists, especially Bama, where they butchered over 200 people in one day, have expressed their no-forgiveness stance for the ex-combatants.

The Commissioner explained that at the moment, the repentant combatants and their families are in the highly secured custody of the Borno State government.

He made the disclosure while responding to questions from newsmen after his presentation to the visiting team of Syndicate 3 of Course 16 of the National Institute for Security Studies, in Maiduguri, Thursday, May 4.

“Other insurgents, especially women and children, are being released for rehabilitation and reintegration in their home communities after discussions with the respective communities,” Gubio disclosed.

“The repentant fighters will, however, not be released now until the government and UNDP develop a plan of their proper resettlement and rehabilitation in the communities to avoid reprisal attempts by the offended communities,” he added.

“The state government and UNDP are still discussing the best plan for the fighters,” the Borno RRR commissioner said, stressing, “I cannot tell you when they will conclude their discussion.”