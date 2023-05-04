Uche Ogbodo Hits Back At Critics Over Comparison With Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has slammed social media critics over her outfit in a video shared on her Instagram page.

Naija News reports that Uche who recently announced she is expecting a second child with her husband, Bobby Marris was captured rocking a lace-up crop top and a pair of flared lounge pants.

The outfit which exposed her baby bump earned her criticism online.

An Instagram user with the handle @anasteciajessica also advised Uche to emulate decency from her married junior colleague, Regina Daniels.

@anasteciajessica wrote: “Have respect for yourself and unborn child….I think you should emulate Regina Daniel, she’s married but still respect herself and her family. rubbish”

As expected, the thespian hit back at the hateful comments trailing her baby bump video.

Uche Ogbodo Laments About Odd Cravings

In related news, Uche Ogbodo has taken to social media to lament about her daily cravings.

Recall that the actress announced the news of her pregnancy some days ago on Instagram after sharing photos that showed her baby bump and a positive pregnancy test strip.

Following her pregnancy, Uche, in a new post, shared on her page the kind of food she has to eat for breakfast due to pregnancy cravings.

She added that this was the first time she is experiencing huge cravings for food during pregnancy.

The actress is pregnant with her third child.

She wrote on her page, “I now eat things I would hardly ever eat at odd hours of the day! How can this mighty mountain be someone’s breakfast?

“I just woke up, I didn’t even wake my Oga, because he is not a morning person. I just dressed up and drove all the way to Lekki for Afang Soup & Poundo! Haaaa! The restaurant people just dey look me with Dangerous side-eye”