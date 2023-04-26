Uche Ogbodo, Husband Expecting Second Child, Shares Pregnancy Photo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo and her husband Bobby Maris, are expecting their second child together.

Naija News reports that actress announced the news of her pregnancy on Wednesday on Instagram after sharing photos that showed her baby bump and a positive pregnancy test strip.

She also noted in the caption that her family is growing, attributing the thanks to her husband, who she described as “my crown.”

“The Maris family is increasing, all thanks to my sweet husband, the sweetest of them all, my crown,” she wrote.

“You are the mightiest man in a young body I love you with all my heart.” she added

Fans and colleagues have taken to the comment section of the post to congratulate the couple.

Ogbodo and Maris tied the knot on January 6, 2023.

In 2021, they welcomed their first child — a girl named Lumina Ugwoegbu.

Prior to marrying Maris, the actress tied the knot with Ato Ubby, a former footballer, in 2013, but their union ended after just 10 months.

She also has a daughter with Ubby called Mildred Chinagorom.

Ogbodo is an award-winning actress who rose to fame in 2006 with her debut movie ‘Another Bondage’.