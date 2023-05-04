Ronke Oshodi-Oke Accuses Daughter’s Roommate Of Poisoning Her At Private University

Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, has narrated how her daughter had a serious medical issue after her roommate and friend poured hypo into her drinking water.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known in a video shared on her Instagram page, saying she received a distress call around 3:35 am on Friday, that her daughter, Jummy drank hypo.

Surprised about the news, Ronke said she quickly ran to the school’s hospital, where she met her daughter crying and in discomfort.

It was later discovered that someone had deliberately poured hypo into Jummy’s water bottle which had water in it, with the intention to kill her.

Ronke said her daughter woke up at 3 am to drink the water after which she began to feel pain and was taken to three different hospitals before she got better.

According to the actress, she intentionally doesn’t want to name the private University where the incident occurred three weeks ago, but she warned the school to do better.

She said, “About 3 weeks ago, they called me around 3:45 am that my daughter Jumy drank hypo. I went to the school and I met her crying, she wasn’t herself. It seems like her friends kept hypo in her water to kill her.

“We went to three hospitals before she became okay.

“I intentionally do not want to mention the name of the school because I don’t want to ruin them”

Ronke Oshodi-Oke also warned other students of the school with ill intentions to stay away from her daughter.

She added, “If anything happens to my daughter, I wouldn’t take it lightly”.