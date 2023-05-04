IPOB Reacts As Northern Group Moves Against Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the northern group that demanded Nnamdi Kanu continue to be kept in prison as a mushroom group displaying ignorance and cluelessness.

While condemning the position of the northern group, IPOB said the group forgot they have no power to determine Kanu’s fate.

Naija News recalls the Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria had urged the federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari not to heed calls for the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the group, Kanu and his members are responsible for the killing of many innocent persons in the south and there’s no guarantee the killings won’t resume if the IPOB leader is released.

The leader of the Arewa community, Musa Saidu who made the stand of the group known in a statement on Tuesday lamented that nobody is saying anything about those who have been killed.

Saidu who was reacting to the call by the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who had on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release Kanu before the end of his tenure, said Kanu should have been called to order by the same people demanding his release.

However, in a response by IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafra group informed the Arewa group that Kanu’s case has both local and international ramifications.

The statement reads: “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command of Nnamdi Kanu, condemn the unguarded statements credited to non-existent and so-called Southern Arewa Forum against the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is obvious that the mushroom Arewa group is displaying their ignorance and cluelessness to the public.

“They forgot that Nnamdi Kanu KANU’S case is in the hands of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to decide, not theirs.

“It’s unfortunate that we were forced into unity with people who don’t subscribe to the rule of law. These people have dragged the reputation of Nigeria through the mud. Today, Nigeria is considered a pariah state among civilized nations.”