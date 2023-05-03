Why I Do Not Have A Babymama – Mayorkun

Popular singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known as Mayorkun has opened up on the reason he is yet to have a baby mama.

The singer stated this during a question and answer session on Snapchat.

A fan had asked the singer why he is yet to have a baby mama.

Responding, in the video message, he said, “I still dey find the baby mama [laughs].”

The 29-year-old is one of the few male musicians without baby mamas in Nigeria.

In 2018, Mayorkun revealed that his mother warned him about having a baby mama.

The singer gained popularity in 2016 after he released his debut single ‘Eleko’, which was produced by Puffy Tee. He has established himself as a household name in the music industry.

The singer has collaborated with several Nigerian artistes including Davido, Peruzzi, Zlatan, and Dremo.

Mayorkun has also received a plethora of awards and recognition.

In 2016, the singer won the Rookie of the Year at The Headies. He also won the Best New Act category at City People Music Awards in 2017.

Some singers with babymamas include Davido, Wizkid, Flavour, Timaya, 2face amongst others.