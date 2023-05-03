Uche Ogbodo Speaks On Husband Messing Up With Side Chick

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has claimed she is unbothered if her husband, Boby Maris, decides to get a side chick or a second wife.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known during an exchange with a fan after sharing a photo of herself and her husband, showering him with sweet words.

She wrote: “My Ride & Ride , My Endless Journey, Dim Oma , I will walk a Thousand Miles just to behold your Sweet Handsome Face and Piercing Eyes I Love you Stupidly Nkem @bobbymaris

Reacting to the post, an Instagram user with the handle @ezinnaya_onuoha tackled Uche Ogbodo for always supporting side chicks and making friends with alleged husband snatchers.

This is not the first time the actress has been attacked online for associating with Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, and Rosy Meurer, hence, the Instagram user urged her to imagine her husband getting another woman.

@ezinnaya_onuoha wrote: “Uche ogbodo u see how u re happy with ur husband, no issues nothing, nothing, imagine say another woman comes in between ur family now shey u go being cry and then u will be unhappy.

“Stop supporting side chicks all this ur friends that are husband snatchers that u re supporting some people are watching u, don’t be too surprised to be one of them”

Responding to the fan, Uche wrote: “@ezinnaya_onuoha getat from here Abeg ! Support what side chick ! If my husband decides to mess up his family that will be his cross to bear my dear. All men to their own. “