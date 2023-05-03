There Is Nothing To Celebrate – PDP Kicks As Gov AbdulRazaq Inaugurates KWSIEC Ahead Of LG Polls In Kwara 

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has kicked against the inauguration of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC).

Naija News understands that the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday, inaugurated the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) with a charge to discharge its duties in accordance with the law.

The governor during the inauguration at the government house said the move “officially kicks off the process to conduct the local government elections in the state.”

However, the main opposition PDP seems not to be happy with the development as it says there is nothing to celebrate about the move.

The Kwara PDP said the governor, who has failed to take the action towards the local government elections which is over due in four years, suddenly feels like doing so after winning his re-election bid.

In his reaction to the development, the Public Relations Officer of the PDP in the state, Prince Tunji Morounfoye, told Daily Trust that, “Our party will take a decision on it later.

“There is nothing to celebrate about this. The bitter truth is that he refused to do this for four years and now he feels comfortable he has “won” re-election; he now inaugurates the electoral body of the local government.”

However, it was learnt that the commission is chaired by Okala Baba while Edret Sabi Abel, Engr Hassan Taiye Salam; Gbadeyan Gbadura Yomi; Ndama Al-hassan; Saka Balikis Kehinde and Engr Abdullah Janet Amudat will serve as members.