‘Police Lied, They Did Not Arrest Suspended Adamawa REC’

In fresh reports, the controversial Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, is said to have willingly submitted himself at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, contrary to earlier claims by the Police.

Recall that earlier on Tuesday, the police confirmed the arrest of Ari, by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja.

A statement in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said: “The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) hereby confirms the arrest of Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who was alleged to have announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress winner of the gubernatorial elections during the recently concluded supplementary elections following calls for his arrest and investigation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the basis of alleged impropriety in the course of supplementary gubernatorial polls in the State.

“Barrister Ari, who was arrested by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja on Tuesday May 2 2023, is currently in Police custody and is being grilled to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State. In addition, other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated by the team.”

But a source close to the REC told Nigerian Tribune that Ari was driven to the Force Headquarters by a Senator to honour INTERPOL invitation to him.

The source said “Adamawa REC voluntarily reported to police, not arrested. The police invited him for interrogation on May 5th and he voluntarily went on May 2nd.

“He was driven to the Force Headquarters by a Senator.”